Sukkur ombudsman office disposes of dozens of complaints

SUKKUR - The Federal Ombudsman regional office in Sukkur has disposed of dozens of complaints against the federal departments and provided relief to the applicants. Incharge, Federal Ombudsman regional office in Sukkur, Sayed Mahmood Ali Shah on Monday had conducted investigation into applications submitted to his office against the federal departments including SEPCO, Sui Gas, Passport Office, GPO, NPB, Pakistan Railways and others. Relief was provided to applicants after conducting hearing into the applications. The applications were filed against the federal departments including SEPCO, Sui Gas, FBR, Passport Office, NBP, Post Office, Pakistan Railways and others.

Sayed Mahmood Shah directed the SEPCO authorities to correct the electricity bills besides changing electricity metres of several applicants who submitted their applications in this regard.

Foolproof security arrangements to be made for eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH): SSP

Sukkur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Monday said that foolproof security arrangements will be made on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

He expressed these views in a meeting with the members of the Peace Committee and Seerat Milad Committee at his office here. ASP City, DSP Headquarters, incharge DIB and officials of the special branch were also present on the occasion. The SSP Sukkur praised the scholars who had always played a key role in establishing peace, adding that the best security arrangements were made in the city during Muharram-ul-Harram.

He, however, said that foolproof security arrangements should be made by using all available resources for the security of Milad processions.

The establishment of peace and harmony is the priority for which all available steps are being taken, he concluded.