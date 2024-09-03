The plastic plague: understanding its impact !!!

LAHORE: Did you know that Pakistan alone generates 3.3 million tons of plastic waste annually? This makes it one of the top six countries notorious for their plastic waste production. Lahore itself is one of the major polluting hubs. About 20pc of our waste is generated through the use of plastic bags alone; the other 50pcis through other forms of single-use plastics (e.g., straws, cups, food containers, etc.)

. Moreover, have you ever wondered why exactly this plastic waste is considered a threat? Approximately 70pc of Pakistan’s total plastic waste enters the water bodies, resulting in the deaths of 100,000 marine mammals due to entanglement- these are just those that we know of. A recent study showed that 95pc of tap water in Pakistan is unfit for human consumption due to the contamination of Micro plastics. In addition to this, the ingestion of micro plastic by small fish, which are later consumed by larger fish results in an alarming chain reaction. The phenomenon known as, biomagnification, leads to a dual threat: causing various health issues to the aquatic animals and even the humans who consume the contaminated animal. Accumulation of plastic in landfills and agriculture alters the soil composition, thus reducing soil fertility and affecting the plant growth. The burning of this plastic waste releases toxic gases, contributing to air pollution. Furthermore, it results in habitat fragmentation and destruction, destroying the ecosystem and affecting their behavior and migration of various species. In conclusion, the plastic waste epidemic on Pakistan demands immediate attention and action. By understanding the statistics, causes, and effects, let’s take action to reduce our plastic use, recycle more and support initiatives that drive towards a plastic- free world. Together, we can and we will create a sustainable future for our planet.

PROJECT: TERRA VERDE PROJECT

Written by: Gul E Dawood Khan, AroojAsad, Noorulain, Tooba Fatima, Eman Fatima, Minahi l Adnan, Mehboob Akbar and Hussnain Rafique.