Three crushed to death by speeding bus in Karachi

KARACHI - At least three people were killed after a speeding passenger bus ran over several motorcyclists in Karachi’s Site area on Monday. According to details, the tragic traffic incident occurred on Monday near Bhawani Chali in Karachi, where a speeding passenger bus ran over multiple motorcyclists, killing three people on the spot and injuring five others. Soon after the incident, rescue teams arrived at the scene, and transported the deceased and the injured to the hospital. The bus driver fled the scene after the incident. Initially, the accident was attributed to the bus’s brakes failing.