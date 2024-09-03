Two drivers held for threatening municipal officer

ATTOCK - Attock City police have arrested two drivers, Shamaas Tahir from Khushab and Irfan from Mohala Shah Abad Attock, for threatening an officer from the Municipal Committee Attock. The incident occurred at the General Bus Stand Attock, where the Enforcement Inspector was performing his official duties and instructing drivers to park their vehicles correctly as directed by his superiors.

Both drivers were reported to have verbally abused the inspector, threatened him with violence, and obstructed his official duties. Following the complaint, the police acted swiftly, arresting the accused and placing them in custody.