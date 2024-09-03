Waqar Younis to lead Lions as mentor for Champions Cup

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Hall of Famer Waqar Younis has been appointed as the mentor of the Lions for the upcoming Champions One-Day Cup, scheduled to take place in Faisalabad from Sep 12 to 29.

In addition to his mentoring duties, the Lions will be based at the National Cricket Academy for their training and practice sessions during the 2024-25 domestic cricket season. This announcement follows the recent appointments of Shoaib Malik and Misbah-ul-Haq as mentors for the Stallions and Wolves, respectively. Further details regarding the squads and support staff are expected to be released later this week.

The Champions One-Day Cup will showcase the top 150 cricketers from across the country in a 50-over format, played in a single-league structure. With the exception of the Lions’ day match against the Panthers on September 16, which will start at 9:30 AM, all matches are set to commence at 3:00 PM. The tournament will feature three playoff matches within four days, culminating in the final on Sunday, September 29.

The Lions will kick off their campaign on September 13 against Shoaib Malik’s Stallions, followed by matches against the Panthers, Misbah-ul-Haq’s Wolves on September 20, and Dolphins on September 22. Waqar Younis, a legend of Pakistan cricket with an illustrious career that includes captaining Pakistan in 17 Tests and 62 ODIs, playing in three 50-over World Cups, and holding the record for the fastest to 400 ODI wickets, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

His accolades include being named one of Wisden’s Cricketers of the Year in 1992, and inductions into both the ICC and PCB Hall of Fame in 2013 and 2021, respectively. He has also previously served as Pakistan’s head coach during the 2010 and 2016 T20 World Cups and the 2011 and 2015 World Cups, with his last stint as bowling coach from 2019 to 2021. Expressing his enthusiasm for the new challenge, Waqar Younis said, “I am excited about the opportunity to once again contribute to player development. This new role presents a fresh challenge that I embrace with great enthusiasm. Beyond the chance to work with some of the most talented cricketers, there will be a fascinating dynamic among the mentors as each of us will strive to outmaneuver the others.”

He added, “This friendly rivalry will certainly add an extra layer of excitement and intensity to the competition. The unique format, where every match counts, promises to bring a new level of excitement to the game. Fans can look forward to a thrilling 14-match tournament over 17 days, filled with high-stakes action and memorable moments.”

With several high-profile 50-over international matches on the horizon, culminating in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Waqar emphasized the importance of the tournament for players looking to secure a place in the national team. “The Champions One-Day Cup is an invaluable opportunity for players to showcase their skills and stake their claim for national selection. I have no doubt that this tournament will help us identify future stars who, with the right guidance and development, can serve our country for many years to come.”

Waqar concluded: “As for my role, I am committed to sharing as much knowledge and insight as possible with both the coaching staff and the players. My goal is to help them grow into more effective and impactful players, ensuring a bright future for our Lions and the Pakistan cricket team.”

SCHEDULE OF THE LIONS’ MATCHES

13 Sep Stallions v Lions (d/n)

16 Sep Lions v Panthers (d)

20 Sep Lions v Wolves (d/n)

22 Sep Dolphins v Lions (d/n)