PeSHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have released quarterly report of the ongoing year 2023 stating 126 cops were martyred in various attacks during the last three months. The report says that besides the deaths, 212 police personnel sustained injuries in various incidents during the period.

Most of such attacks have taken place in the southern districts of the province. The most recent incident this year occurred in Lakki Marwat, when DSP Iqbal Momand and three other police officers were killed after their armoured personnel carrier was damaged by a roadside improvised explosive device.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan said that police posts and police stations in sensitive regions had received extra manpower, heavier weaponry, night imaging scopes, and other equipment to repel attacks. The bloodiest attack on police this year occurred in January, when a suicide bomber detonated explosives around his vest in the Peshawar Police Lines mosque during Zuhr prayers. As the roof fell in following the bomb, there were hundreds of people inside the mosque. The police lines bombing is considered to be the biggest assault on police force of Pakistan’s history.