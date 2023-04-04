ISLAMABAD - Two senior judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday wrote a letter to the members of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to consider the complaints against another apex court judge Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.
The judges including Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood wrote the letter to the SJC members including Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh, Chief Justice, High Court of Sindh and Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Chief Justice, Lahore High Court.
They stated that written complaints have been received, including from Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) alleging misconduct and financial impropriety by Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, the respondent judge. They added, “Article 209 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan establishes the Supreme Judicial Council of Pakistan (‘the Constitution’ and ‘the Council’ respectively) and it is the duty of the Council to inquire into the capacity and misconduct of a Judge.” “Honourable Chief Justice, we were waiting for you to convene a meeting of the Council to consider the complaints and to ascertain whether there is substance in the stated allegations; we must exonerate the respondent Judge and fully restore his honour or else submit our report in terms of the Constitution,” said the letter. It added that to leave the respondent Judge under a cloud of uncertainty undermines both his and the Judiciary’s repute. It maintained that confidence of the people in the integrity and independence of the Judiciary requires us to proceed without any further delay.