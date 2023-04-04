Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two senior judges of the Supreme Court of Pa­kistan Monday wrote a letter to the members of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to consider the complaints against another apex court judge Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

The judges includ­ing Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood wrote the letter to the SJC mem­bers including Chief Justice of Pakistan Jus­tice Umar Ata Bandi­al, Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh, Chief Justice, High Court of Sindh and Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Chief Jus­tice, Lahore High Court.

They stated that writ­ten complaints have been received, including from Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) alleging misconduct and finan­cial impropriety by Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, the respondent judge. They added, “Article 209 of the Consti­tution of the Islamic Republic of Paki­stan establishes the Supreme Judicial Council of Pakistan (‘the Constitution’ and ‘the Council’ respectively) and it is the duty of the Council to inquire into the capacity and misconduct of a Judge.” “Honourable Chief Justice, we were waiting for you to convene a meeting of the Council to consider the complaints and to ascertain whether there is substance in the stated allega­tions; we must exonerate the respon­dent Judge and fully restore his hon­our or else submit our report in terms of the Constitution,” said the letter. It added that to leave the respondent Judge under a cloud of uncertainty un­dermines both his and the Judiciary’s repute. It maintained that confidence of the people in the integrity and inde­pendence of the Judiciary requires us to proceed without any further delay.