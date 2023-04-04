Share:

LAHORE - As many as 768 male and female players and 135 officials from all 9 divisions will participate in the 5-day First Ramazan Sports Series scheduled to be organized from April 7 to 11. Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz said this here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa and other officials were also present there.

“The competitions of badminton and table tennis (male and female) events will be played at NPSC Gymnasium Hall, football and kabaddi at Punjab Stadium, hockey matches at Mini Hockey Stadium while the tapeball cricket event will be played at Gau Shala Cricket Ground.” Wahab said the teams from all divisions would participate in the competitions of hockey, football, kabaddi, badminton and table tennis. A huge amount of Rs 85,50,000 will be distributed among top position holder teams of Ramazan Sports Series.

“The winners of badminton and table tennis (male and female) events will get Rs 2 lakh cash prize each, while the runners up teams will be given Rs one lakh cash prize each,” he added. He said that Rs 25 lakh cash prize will be given to winners and Rs 15 lakh to runners up in hockey event while in kabaddi event Rs 8 lakh cash prize will be given to winners and Rs 3.5 lakh to runners up. “Rs 7 lakh cash prize will be awarded to winners and Rs 3 lakh to runners up in football events while Rs one lakh cash prize will be given to winners and Rs 50,000 to runners up in cricket,” he said.