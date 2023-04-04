Someone has rightly said, “Don’t complain about darkness, light a candle.” Despite the unavailability of basic needs such as electricity and a drainage system, this village in the jurisdiction of District Shaheed Benazirabad, Sindh, is one of the leading educational villages in the area.
The story of this village begins about 10 years ago when one of the brightest and most promising students of the village, Waqar Ahmed Jamali, qualified for the test of SST (Sirghodian Sprit Trust) and was selected for a fully funded scholarship to attend SST Public Rashidabad. While at school, Waqar Ahmed Jamali realized the educational backwardness of his village and decided to promote education by raising awareness of scholarship programs. During vacations, he provided free tuition to educationally and socially underprivileged students, and as a result, some of his students received fully funded scholarships to attend Sukkur IBA University for their graduate program. After completing their bachelor’s degrees, some of his students received scholarships to attend LUMS Lahore, which motivated other villagers to follow in Mr. Waqar Ahmed Jamali’s footsteps.
As the saying goes, “God helps those who help themselves.” The people of the village realized that they could achieve a lot on their own and decided to build a library. As a result, a list of students is given below who are studying at national and international leading institutions on fully funded scholarships: one student at Bilkent University in Turkey, one student at LUMS Lahore, approximately more than ten students at IBA Sukkur University, four at Akhuwat College University, one at Suparco, three at NJV School Karachi, and many other great universities.
The main purpose of this article is to highlight that despite not having basic facilities, this village has become one of the leading educational villages in the area. It is high time for other villagers to learn from this small village and promote education in their own communities.
ALI RAZA JAMALI,
Shaheeed Benazirabad