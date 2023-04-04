Share:

Someone has rightly said, “Don’t complain about darkness, light a candle.” Despite the unavailabil­ity of basic needs such as electric­ity and a drainage system, this vil­lage in the jurisdiction of District Shaheed Benazirabad, Sindh, is one of the leading educational vil­lages in the area.

The story of this village begins about 10 years ago when one of the brightest and most promising stu­dents of the village, Waqar Ahmed Jamali, qualified for the test of SST (Sirghodian Sprit Trust) and was selected for a fully funded scholar­ship to attend SST Public Rashid­abad. While at school, Waqar Ahmed Jamali realized the educa­tional backwardness of his village and decided to promote education by raising awareness of scholar­ship programs. During vacations, he provided free tuition to edu­cationally and socially underpriv­ileged students, and as a result, some of his students received ful­ly funded scholarships to attend Sukkur IBA University for their graduate program. After complet­ing their bachelor’s degrees, some of his students received schol­arships to attend LUMS Lahore, which motivated other villagers to follow in Mr. Waqar Ahmed Jama­li’s footsteps.

As the saying goes, “God helps those who help themselves.” The people of the village realized that they could achieve a lot on their own and decided to build a library. As a result, a list of students is giv­en below who are studying at na­tional and international leading institutions on fully funded schol­arships: one student at Bilkent University in Turkey, one student at LUMS Lahore, approximate­ly more than ten students at IBA Sukkur University, four at Akhu­wat College University, one at Su­parco, three at NJV School Karachi, and many other great universities.

The main purpose of this arti­cle is to highlight that despite not having basic facilities, this village has become one of the leading educational villages in the area. It is high time for other villagers to learn from this small village and promote education in their own communities.

ALI RAZA JAMALI,

Shaheeed Benazirabad