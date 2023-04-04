Share:

LAHORE - Former Test cricketer Aaqib Javed alongside Lahore Qalandars’ owner Atif Rana attended the ongoing national camp ahead of Junior hockey Asia Cup 2023 and boosted their morale for the Asian event. As many as 47 probables, who were selected during open trials in Karachi and Lahore, are currently attending the camp ahead of the Junior Asia Cup.

The selection committee, comprising Olympians Nasir Ali, Rahim Khan, Shakeel Abbasi and Kalemullah Khan, in consultation with the national junior coaching staff, will announce the team after monitoring players during the camp. On Monday, Qalandars’ management reached Defence Hockey Arena, DHA to meet the probables and motivated them to play out their best and try to win international laurels for their country with passion, dedication and full focus on their goal.

“Hockey is a very typical game, which needs full fitness as if you remain fit and determined, nobody can stop you from representing Pakistan.” The Junior Asia Cup is scheduled from May 23 to June 1 this year in Oman. Qalandars took a step to invest in Pakistan’s national game. After the successful PSL journey, Qalandars now aim to lift hockey in the country