RAwAlPindi - The gangs of armed dacoits have snatched cash, mobile phones, vehicles and other valuables from several citizens to the tune of millions of rupees on gunpoint in various strikes in different localities of the district during last 24 hours, informed sources on Monday. Unfortunately, in three incidents of car snatching, the armed dacoits had kidnapped the citizens along with vehicles in broad daylight from city. Police have registered case against the dacoits but failed in arresting them, something putting serious question mark over the performance of Rawalpindi city police. According to sources, a gang of four armed dacoits intercepted the vehicle of a rice trader namely Muhammad iqbal near dhoke dalal and snatched Rs 8.4 million from him.

After committing crime, the dacoits managed to escape on motorcycles. Ganjmandi police registered a case and began investigation. in yet another incident, three impersonators had looted an expatriate family near Gujar Khan. According to sources, Sonia Aziz along with her family returned from UK and was going to home in a car when three dacoits intercepted the family near Gujar Khan and pointed guns on them. The dacoits snatched £2400, 10 tolas of gold, iPad, iPhone and other valuables. Another citizen namely Fazal Rabbi was robbed by three dacoits in limits of police station Taxila. The victim told police as he came out of a bank, three dacoits bundled him in a car and pointed guns on him. The dacoits snatched Rs 361000 from him, threw him out of the car and fled away.

Meanwhile, the armed gangs of dacoits had also snatched three vehicles worth Rs 17.3 million from three citizens in separate incidents. in a horrible incident, gang of four armed dacoits kidnapped another citizen namely Syed Salman from limits of PS Saddar Bairooni along with his car and taken him to Peshawar Toll Plaza.

The dacoits threw Salman out of car after robbing gold, cash and snatching the car. One Mudassir iqbal reported to PS new Town that four armed dacoits snatched Honda Civic from him on gunpoint. in the second incident of car snatching, two armed dacoits kidnapped a citizen namely Adnan Khan along with vehicle from losar Sharfu Plaza and taken him to Hassanabdal where they demanded ransom from family.

However; the dacoits took him to a hilly area near Attock Khurd Plaza, tied him with ropes and fled with his car worth Rs 7.8 million. Though concerned police stations registered cases against dacoits, but no arrest was made so far.