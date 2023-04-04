Share:

ATTOCK - Bahtar police arrested an accused allegedly involved in snatching cash and mobile phones from a citizen at gunpoint in the area of Bahtar Mor. As per the details, Ameer Hamza of Babri Banda Kohat told Police that he had a business in the name of Momin Khan Khaka Suppliers at Bahtar Mor.

He was present at his set up when an unknown accused came there and snatched Rs 122000 and two mobile phones worth Rs 16 thousand from him at gunpoint. On receipt of information, police registered a case and arrested the accused Arif Khan.