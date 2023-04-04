Share:

BAKHMUT - The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group says he has raised a Russian flag over Bakhmut’s city hall in Ukraine. In a night-time video, Yevgeny Prigozhin said Bakhmut was now Russian “in a legal sense”. However he admitted Ukrainian forces were still concentrated in western districts. Ukraine has insisted its army still holds Bakhmut - an eastern city which Russia has spent months trying to capture.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Sunday evening that while Russia hadn’t stopped its assault on the city, “Ukrainian defenders are courageously holding the city as they repel numerous enemy attacks”. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, has urged people to “calmly respond to the fakes of those who invent a ‘victory’ that does not exist in reality”.