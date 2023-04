Share:

HYDERABAD - A builder and developer of a com­mercial project has been booked in a FIR for obstructing the flow of traffic by placing construction material on the road for a longer term. According to details, an FIR has been lodged at Qasimabad police station on Sunday on the complaint of Sub-Engineer Zafar Ali Vighio of Highways Depart­ment, Qasimabad Subdivision, nominating the builder Arbab Muhammad Deen Memon.