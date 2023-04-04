Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Minister for Indus­tries SM Tanveer on Monday said that the business of substandard agricultural drugs and fertilizers should be stopped at all costs. He said this while presid­ing over a meeting held at Agriculture House. Meeting discussed and reviewed the availability, prices and monitoring system of fertilizers for the Kharif crops. Representatives of the pesticide and fertilizer industry informed about the problems faced regarding registration of cases and non-opening of LCs. SM Tan­veer said that after sitting together with the stakeholders, suggestions would be made to solve the problems and the fed­eral government would also be contacted in this regard. He said that non-standard agricultural drugs and fertilizers were poisons and harmful for crops. Agricul­ture Secretary Wasif Khursheed said that by convening meeting of all stake­holders, proposals would be made and the federal government would be con­tacted. He said, “Time for cotton cultiva­tion is near, so the delay in the import of pesticides may lead to problems.”