ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet Monday asked President Dr Arif Alvi to immedi­ately sign the 'Supreme Court Prac­tice and Procedure Act 2023' so that the country could be taken out of the constitutional and political crisis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if chaired the special meeting of the federal cabinet, held here at the Prime Minister’s House.

The cabinet members considered in detail two-point agenda. Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and Attorney General Mansoor Us­man Awan briefed the cabinet on dif­ferent legal matters.

The cabinet examined the issue of a circular’s issuance by the Supreme Court’s registrar against the order of the Supreme Court’s bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The cabinet decided to withdraw the services of the registrar of the Supreme Court and asked him to re­port to the Establishment Division.