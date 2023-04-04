Share:

Federal Cabinet has decided to withdraw the services of the Registrar Supreme Court and directed him to report to the Establishment Division.

The Cabinet, which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, considered the issue of circular issued by the Registrar of the Supreme Court against the order of the court.

The Cabinet also demanded of President Dr. Arif Alvi to sign the Supreme Court's Practice and Procedure Act 2023 at the earliest so that the country can get rid of the constitutional and political crises.

Earlier, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Attorney General briefed the Cabinet on various issues.