ISLAMABAD - Cement despatches declined by 24.19 percent in the month of March-2023 as the construction activities in the country have significantly decreased since last many months.

Total cement despatches during Mar-2023 were 3.795 million tonnes against 5.006 million tonnes despatched during the same month of last fiscal year. According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement despatches by the industry during the month of March 2023 were 3.356 million tonnes compared to 4.710 million tonnes in March 2022, showing a decline of 28.75%. Exports despatches increased by 48.46% as the volumes increased from 295,321 tonnes in March 2022 to 438,433 tonnes in March 2023. In March 2023, north based cement mills despatched 2.82 million tonnes cement, showing a decline of 28.22%, against 3.929 million tonnes despatches in March 2022. South based mills despatched 974,467 tonnes cement during March 2023 that was 9.48% less compared to the despatches of 1.076 million tonnes during March 2022. North based cement mills despatched 2.72 million tonnes cement in domestic markets in March 2023, showing a decline of 29.33%, against 3.849 million tonnes despatches in March 2022. South based mills despatched 636,465 tonnes cement in local markets during March 2023 that was 26.14% less compared to the despatches of 861,742 during March 2022.

Exports from north based mills increased by 24.63% as the quantities increased from 80,584 tonnes in March 2022 to 100,431 tonnes in March 2023. Exports from south also increased by 57.40% to 338,002 tonnes in March 2023 from 214,737 tonnes during the same month last year. During the first nine months of current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 33.6 million tonnes that is 17.59% lower than 40.769 million tonnes despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Domestic despatches during this period were 30.564 million tonnes against 36.126 million tonnes during same period last year, showing a reduction of 15.40%. Export despatches were also 34.62% less as the volumes reduced to 3.036 million tonnes during the first nine months of current fiscal year compared to 4.643 million tonnes exports done during same period of last fiscal year. North based mills despatched 25.047 million tonnes cement domestically during the first nine months of current fiscal year showing a reduction of 16.33% than cement despatches of 29.937 million tonnes during July-March 2022.

Exports from North increased by 14.56% percent to 778,437 tonnes during July-March 2023 compared with 679,481 tonnes exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by north based mills reduced by 15.65% to 25.826 million tonnes during first nine months of current financial year from 30.617 million tonnes during same period of last financial year. Domestic despatches by south based Mills during JulyMarch 2023 were 5.517 million tonnes showing reduction of 10.86% over 6.189 million tonnes cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from south declined by 43.05% to 2.257 tonnes during July-March 2023 compared with 3.964 million tonnes exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by south based mills reduced by 23.43% to 7.774 million tonnes during first nine months of current financial year from 10.152 million tonnes during same period of last financial year.

A spokesman of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association said that construction activities in both the northern and southern regions of the country have significantly decreased since last many months which is not only creating alarming situation for the industry but also drying up the employment opportunities for skilled and unskilled labour attached to the construction sector. Continued political instability, currency devaluation and poor economic conditions are badly affecting all the industrial sectors including cement.