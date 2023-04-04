Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman directed the authorities concerned on Monday to start a campaign against beggary, saying that it was necessary to discourage professional beggars. He is­sued instructions while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review measures taken to prevent beggary. The Social Welfare sec­retary, commissioner Lahore division, CCPO Lahore and officers con­cerned attended the meeting. The chief secretary said that beggary was a social evil and it was a collective responsibility of all to elimi­nate it. He said that organised groups were involved in forcing women and children to beg for them. The CS ordered the commissioner Lahore to launch a crackdown on professional beggars and set up special squads in this regard. The chief secretary said that the beggar children should be handed over to the Child Protection Bureau. He also issued instructions to the police regarding providing support to the district administration for prevention of beggary.