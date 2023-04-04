Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Monday made surprise visits to free flour distribution centers in Nan­kana Sahib and Kasur to check the ar­rangements made for the convenience of citizens. Upon reaching the flour distri­bution point at the smart marriage hall in Kasur, the CM found the center closed with the shutter down. He expressed his indignation at the premature closure of the centre and upon raising the shut­ter, found that the staff were engaged in other work. The staff could not pro­vide satisfactory answers to his ques­tions regarding the sudden closure of the centre. Mohsin Naqvi issued a warn­ing to deputy commissioner Kasur, and Assistant Commissioner (City) Rizwan ul Haq was removed from his post. The CM emphasized that strict action will be taken against whoever made the wrong decision to close the centre. He stated that it is neither a way nor a justification to close the center before 4 o’clock, the official closing time. The staff raised the shutters, citizens were allowed to enter the hall and collect the flour, and the staff began distributing the flour bags. Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi made surprise visits to the free flour distribution centers at the Mughal marriage hall and gymnasium hall in Nankana Sahib to review the ar­rangements made for the convenience of the citizens. He appreciated the ar­rangements and expressed satisfaction with the process of providing flour to the people. The CM inspected the verifi­cation process and helped some in their verification under his supervision. He noted that the arrangements are bet­ter than before and flour is given to the citizens with dignity. ‘I congratulate the administration and others for the good arrangements,’ he said and added that there has been an improvement in this good work due to the hard work of the concerned staff. The CM inquired about the facilities from visitors and directed to accelerate the process of flour sup­ply, and maintained that it should not take much time to supply flour to the citizens. ‘I am visiting flour distribution points to monitor the performance of the administration,’ he stated and concluded that there should be plenty of flour bags at the centres and no one should return without taking flour.

CM CHAIRS MEETING TO REVIEW WCLA AFFAIRS

The Walled City of Lahore Author­ity (WCLA) has teamed up with The Aga Khan Foundation (AKF) and other agencies to embark on a significant res­toration project for the iconic Badshahi Mosque. The project is set to revitalize the centuries-old grandeur of this his­toric mosque and highlight its cultural significance to Lahore and the world. During a meeting to review the affairs of WCLA, chaired by the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the reno­vation and restoration of the Badshahi Mosque and other historically impor­tant sites were discussed. The meeting also contemplated bringing Shalamar Bagh, Jahangir’s Tomb, and Noor Ja­han’s Tomb under the control of WCLA. As a defining symbol of Lahore, the CM emphasized the importance of restor­ing the Badshahi Mosque to its original grandeur, while renovating other areas of the avant-garde building. He assured that necessary funds for maintenance and renovation would be provided. The ongoing rehabilitation project from Lady Willingdon Hospital to Badami Bagh is estimated to cost 22 million Euros