LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Monday made surprise visits to free flour distribution centers in Nankana Sahib and Kasur to check the arrangements made for the convenience of citizens.

Upon reaching the flour distribution point at the smart marriage hall in Kasur, the CM found the center closed with the shutter down. He expressed his indignation at the premature closure of the centre and upon raising the shutter, found that the staff were engaged in other work.

The staff could not provide satisfactory answers to his questions regarding the sudden closure of the centre. Mohsin Naqvi issued a warning to deputy commissioner Kasur, and Assistant Commissioner (City) Rizwan ul Haq was removed from his post.

The CM emphasized that strict action will be taken against whoever made the wrong decision to close the centre. He stated that it is neither a way nor a justification to close the center before 4 o’clock, the official closing time. The staff raised the shutters, citizens were allowed to enter the hall and collect the flour, and the staff began distributing the flour bags. Earlier, Naqvi made surprise visits to the free flour distribution centers at the Mughal marriage hall and gymnasium hall in Nankana Sahib.