RAwAlPindi - Additional district and Sessions Judge (AdSJ) Sohail Anjum on Monday has revoked the pre arrest bail order of PMl-n leader nasir Butt, who recently returned Pakistan from a self-claimed exile in UK as he failed to appear before the court in a triple murder case. nasir Butt had also submitted his nomination papers for contesting elections from PP-16 on ticket of PMl-n. The court earlier had granted pre arrest bail to the accused against surety bonds worth Rs 100,000.

The court had also ordered the accused to cooperate with police in investigation of triple murder case lodged with police station Sadiqabad in 1996.

The court had summoned the investigation officer of the triple murder case along with record on April 3 besides stopping police from nabbing the accused till next date of hearing. A red warrant had also been issued for the fugitive leader of n league. nasir Butt has filed an application with court through his lawyer, seeking pre arrest bail in a triple murder case against him with PS Sadiqabad.

The applicant pleaded that he had nothing to do with the triple murder case and was implicated in it by police without any reason. He added the iO of the case has not any substantial evidence against him so far. AdSJ Sohail Anjum, after hearing the arguments, had accepted the application and ordered police not to arrest nasir Butt till April 3 as he would appear before iO of case.

However, the court rejected the bail of nasir Butt yesterday and ordered police to arrest him in triple murder case. it may be noted that nasir Butt along with Jahanzeb alias Zebi, Khalid Butt, Shohaib Butt, Abdullah Butt alias Hafiz and nadim Paracha had been facing charges of murdering ikram Ul Haq, Anwar Ul Haq and their driver Gulfraz Abbasi in a deadliest armed attack near Chandni Chowk on Murree Road on October 15, 1996, apparently to revenge the murder of Arif Butt (brother of nasir Butt). An FiR was registered against nasir Butt and his accomplices on application of israr Ul Haq Malik Advocate. After the registration of case, nasir Butt, who is considered a close aide of former prime minister nawaz Sharif, fled to the UK and took refuge there.