Share:

RAwAlPindi - A magistrate court has sent a property tycoon-cum-proclaimed offender to Adiala Jail on 14 days of judicial remand in a bouncing of bank cheque case here on Monday. The accused has been identified as Sardar Khurram Shehzad, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marina iT Tower, against whom a case was registered with police station Rawat under section 489- F on complaint of Muhammad Salman Saeed. A court of law had declared Sardar Khurram Shehzad as PO after which he went into hiding.

However; following orders of the CPO, a Rawat police team managed to arrest the PO and put him behind the bars. The accused was produced before the duty magistrate. The investigating officer (iO) told the court that a citizen namely Muhammad Salman Saeed lodged FiR against Sardar Khurram Shehzad that the complainant invested Rs 20 million in Marina iT Tower.

He stated that accused Sardar Khurram handed him over bank cheque worth Rs 20 million which were returned dishonoured by the bank. He said CEO Marina iT Tower committed monetary fraud with him and sought a legal action.