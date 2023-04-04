Share:

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon expressed on Tuesday his concerns over the Supreme Court’s (SC) ruling about the Punjab Assembly election, saying the courts were always open to save Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Addressing an event in connection with the 44th death anniversary of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Mr Memon lamented over the SC’s verdict, saying, "There is a time to open the courts to pamper Imran Khan.

Speaking about Mr Bhutto, Mr Memon said, "The person who spoke for the farmers and wagers and made the country an atomic power was subjected to judicial murder".