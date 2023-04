Share:

The 44th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is being observed today.

Main ceremony in this connection will be held at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto in Larkana.

In his message on the occasion, Chairman Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of a new era in Pakistan's political arena.