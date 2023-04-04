Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan decided to convene its consultative session tomorrow (Wednesday) after the decision of the Supreme Court to hold the elections in Punjab.

Sources said the ECP would consider the decision of SC regarding the elections and besides, the ECP’s lawyers would give briefing to the officials related to May 14 as the elections date.

Earlier, the ECP’s law wing was directed to receive the copy of the Supreme Court’s decision with the ECP saying the meeting would be called after the detailed order of the apex court.