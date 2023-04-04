Share:

LONDON - Enaam Ahmed becomes the most successful Asian racing driver in the history of Formula motorsport. Born in London to Pakistani parents, Ahmed has become the only Pakistani to win the World Champion in Karting, beating the records of Formula One drivers Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

He also won the British Formula 3 Championship, becoming the first highlevel Formula Championship winner in the history of Pakistan and beating Ayrton Senna’s record by winning 13 races in a single season. Ahmed is considered one of the brightest and most exciting young racing talents in motorsport, having won championships and broken records from the age of 14. He is the most successful Pakistani heritage racing driver in the history of motorsport and the most successful British Formula 3 driver in history.

Ahmed’s parents funded his early passion for racing by sending him to local Go-karting tracks for children, where he became a European and world champion at the age of 14 - one year younger than Lewis Hamilton. When he announced his decision to pursue car racing as a career, his parents told him they would not fund him anymore, forcing him to live in Japan, Spain, Italy, New Zealand, and the United States to focus on professional driving. In an interview, Ahmed explained that the most crucial factor for him was winning these championships as a Pakistani origin racer, which makes him very proud. “I was 14 years old when I won five championships in one year.

The two most important ones being the European Championship in Go-Karting. I won that when I was 14 while Lewis Hamilton had won when he was 15. At the age of 17, I became the British Formula 3 Champion, the first time ever a Pakistani won a major Motorsport championship beating the record of Ayrton Senna.” He says with pride: “For me, it matters the most that I won these races at the world stage as a Pakistani and races at the world championship level and at the European Championship level as a Pakistani. Not just to do it but to win it, this makes me very proud and there is a long way to go.”

Racing is a dangerous sport, and drivers require a lot of courage to drive cars at well over 200 miles an hour at highspeed involving quick turns, twists, and dangerous corners. Ahmed’s mother avoids watching his races, knowing how dangerous the sport is, especially in the US, where the walls are very close, and the average speed is much higher. Ahmed explains that racing in America means people get hurt or even killed, but that’s the way life is.

Despite the risks, he finds the sport exciting because, at the end of the day, he has nothing to lose. Ahmed said that huge costs are involved in this sport. He says his team spends a minimum of US$8million in each season. “Formula 1 is US150million a year. Pakistan doesn’t have that kind of resources. People in the West spend huge amounts on this sport. I am lucky and glad that I am liked and picked as a driver.” About his future plans, he optimistically said: “I want to finish this year’s season off and race in the Indianapolis 500 next year and be the first Pakistani to do so. Then I will set my target at getting into Formula 1.”