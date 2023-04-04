LAHORE - Acting British High Commissioner in Pakistan Andrew Dalgleish called on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence here and discussed with him bilateral issues and the current political situation in Pakistan.
Acting Deputy High Commissioner Zoe Ware and Political Advisor Talal Raza also accompanied him.
According to a communiqué issued by the PTI’s media wing, Imran Khan shared with the British diplomat the vision of Tehreek-e-Insaf on the promotion and stability of democracy in Pakistan, the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law. He told him that the supremacy of Constitution and law were the key points of PTI's political agenda.
He also briefed him about the alleged serious violations of basic human rights in Pakistan and the concern found against it at the international level. The PTI chief further stated that his party believed in advancing the political process and finding solutions to the political crises based on public opinion. He said democracy was based on the promotion and protection of human rights. Khan alleged that the present ruling alliance was engaged in the worst violations of human rights to deprive the people of their right to vote. “Rights of people from freedom of expression to personal dignity were being brutally violated”, he said. Imran Khan also told the British diplomat that the Constitution of the state determined the timeframe within which free and transparent elections should be held. Imran Khan said that the entire constitutional scheme was being harmed by attacks on political freedoms and rights. “I want the international community to raise its voice for the protection of democratic values in Pakistan”, he demanded. British High Commission officials stressed the importance of promoting democracy in Pakistan, according to the communiqué. Separately, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday warned that Pakistan was standing at the crossroad in its constitutional history where it can be like Turkiye or become another Myanmar. “Today we stand at a turning point in our Constitutional history where we can be like Turkiye or become another Myanmar,” he said in a statement. Imran Khan said that it was a decisive moment for the people of Pakistan to decide whether they stood with the Constitution and the rule of law or with the corrupt mafia and the law of the jungle.