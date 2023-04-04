Share:

LAHORE - Acting British High Commis­sioner in Pakistan Andrew Dalgleish called on the Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence here and discussed with him bilat­eral issues and the current po­litical situation in Pakistan.

Acting Deputy High Com­missioner Zoe Ware and Polit­ical Advisor Talal Raza also ac­companied him.

According to a communi­qué issued by the PTI’s media wing, Imran Khan shared with the British diplomat the vision of Tehreek-e-Insaf on the pro­motion and stability of democ­racy in Pakistan, the suprema­cy of the Constitution and the rule of law. He told him that the supremacy of Constitution and law were the key points of PTI's political agenda.

He also briefed him about the alleged serious violations of basic human rights in Pakistan and the concern found against it at the in­ternational level. The PTI chief further stated that his party believed in ad­vancing the political process and find­ing solutions to the political crises based on public opinion. He said de­mocracy was based on the promotion and protection of human rights. Khan alleged that the present ruling alliance was engaged in the worst violations of human rights to deprive the people of their right to vote. “Rights of people from freedom of expression to person­al dignity were being brutally violat­ed”, he said. Imran Khan also told the British diplomat that the Constitution of the state determined the timeframe within which free and transparent elec­tions should be held. Imran Khan said that the entire constitutional scheme was being harmed by attacks on polit­ical freedoms and rights. “I want the in­ternational community to raise its voice for the protection of democratic values in Pakistan”, he demanded. British High Commission officials stressed the im­portance of promoting democracy in Pakistan, according to the communi­qué. Separately, Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Mon­day warned that Pakistan was standing at the crossroad in its constitutional history where it can be like Turkiye or become another Myanmar. “Today we stand at a turning point in our Consti­tutional history where we can be like Turkiye or become another Myanmar,” he said in a statement. Imran Khan said that it was a decisive moment for the people of Pakistan to decide wheth­er they stood with the Constitution and the rule of law or with the corrupt ma­fia and the law of the jungle.