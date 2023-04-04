Financial scams in Pakistan have become a growing concern as more people are being robbed of their money through various methods. The traditional banking system has been a reliable source for managing finances for generations, but it also had limitations such as longer processing times for opening accounts and less flexibility in managing transactions.
However, with the advent of technology, the banking system has undergone a revolution and various channels have been introduced that enable quick and secure transactions across the globe. This has benefited trade cooperation and has been a boon for small-scale buyers, sellers, and users.
Unfortunately, with every technological advancement, there are also negative effects, and this has been the case with the modern banking system. Scammers have found new ways to commit fraud and rob people of their money online through various tricks.
According to Banking Mohtasib Pakistan, the number of complaints of financial scams in 2021 increased by 46% from the previous year, with over 3,000 complaints received. In 2022, nearly 19,000 complaints were registered, indicating a rising trend of financial scams in Pakistan.
In most cases, scammers convince their targets that they can win a large sum of money if they follow certain steps. Some even impersonate bankers or financial advisors to obtain sensitive information related to their target’s bank account.
The most common type of fraud in Pakistan involves scammers attempting to obtain personal information from their targets using various tactics. They may pose as government officials, TV channel representatives, or officials from companies where the targets have invested. Once they gain their target’s trust, they ask for specific information about their bank account, which they use to withdraw money.
It is important for all concerned departments to take strict actions to prevent innocent people from falling victim to these scammers. Increased awareness and education can also help people recognize and avoid financial scams.
TARIQ HUSSAIN,
Karachi.