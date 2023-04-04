Share:

Financial scams in Pakistan have become a growing concern as more people are being robbed of their money through various methods. The traditional banking system has been a reliable source for managing finances for gener­ations, but it also had limitations such as longer processing times for opening accounts and less flex­ibility in managing transactions.

However, with the advent of technology, the banking system has undergone a revolution and various channels have been intro­duced that enable quick and se­cure transactions across the globe. This has benefited trade coopera­tion and has been a boon for small-scale buyers, sellers, and users.

Unfortunately, with every tech­nological advancement, there are also negative effects, and this has been the case with the modern banking system. Scammers have found new ways to commit fraud and rob people of their money on­line through various tricks.

According to Banking Mohtasib Pakistan, the number of complaints of financial scams in 2021 in­creased by 46% from the previous year, with over 3,000 complaints received. In 2022, nearly 19,000 complaints were registered, indi­cating a rising trend of financial scams in Pakistan.

In most cases, scammers con­vince their targets that they can win a large sum of money if they follow certain steps. Some even impersonate bankers or financial advisors to obtain sensitive infor­mation related to their target’s bank account.

The most common type of fraud in Pakistan involves scammers at­tempting to obtain personal in­formation from their targets us­ing various tactics. They may pose as government officials, TV chan­nel representatives, or officials from companies where the tar­gets have invested. Once they gain their target’s trust, they ask for specific information about their bank account, which they use to withdraw money.

It is important for all concerned departments to take strict actions to prevent innocent people from falling victim to these scammers. Increased awareness and educa­tion can also help people recog­nize and avoid financial scams.

TARIQ HUSSAIN,

Karachi.