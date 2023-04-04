LARKANA - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday visited the residence of Head Constable Ghulam Abbas Leghari, who was martyred during terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office. The PPP leader while meeting the martyred constable’s brother Ghulam Rasool Leghari prayed for the departed soul and asked Allah to give courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this loss.
On the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that “we are proud of our martyrs who have laid down their precious lives for the establishment of peace”.
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Former Sindh Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal, Jameel Ahmed Soomro and other PPP leaders were also present on the occasion.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived Naudero (Larkana) on Monday to observe 44th martyrdom anniversary of former prime minister and founder Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto which will be held on April 4, 2023 (Tuesday).
He arrived at Mohenjo-daro Airport where President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, MPA Suhail Ahmed Siyal and others received the Chairman PPP. On April 4 (Tuesday), the main event of the anniversary will be held at Naudero House, where after Quran recitation and Iftar would be observed.
Foreign Minister and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the workers on the occasion.
While talking to reporters, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed concerns that the country could face a ‘martial law or an emergency-like situation’ due to the constitutional crisis that might occur if the Supreme Court does not constitute a larger bench to hear the PTI’s petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone polls to the Punjab Assembly.
“My concern is that if a larger bench is not constituted then such a constitutional crisis will be born that God forbid martial law or emergency-type situation [could be] imposed again on Pakistan,” FM Bilawal said and acknowledged that he was making ‘a big statement.’ Bilawal, whose media talk came after the top court reserved its verdict, said there was still time for everyone to “come back to their senses”.
He said that the institutions’ conduct should benefit the nation and “for that, it is necessary that our honourable judges form a full court to answer this important question [regarding the election date].”
Bilawal said the impact of a decision by “three individuals” would be different from that of a larger bench, urging the apex court to consider the prevalent situation in the country.