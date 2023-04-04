Share:

LARKANA - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chair­man and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday vis­ited the residence of Head Constable Ghulam Abbas Leghari, who was martyred during terrorist attack on Ka­rachi Police Office. The PPP leader while meeting the martyred constable’s broth­er Ghulam Rasool Leghari prayed for the departed soul and asked Allah to give cour­age and fortitude to the be­reaved family to bear this loss.

On the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that “we are proud of our martyrs who have laid down their precious lives for the establishment of peace”.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Pres­ident PPP Sindh Senator Nis­ar Ahmed Khuhro, MNA Khur­sheed Ahmed Junejo, Former Sindh Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal, Jameel Ahmed Soomro and other PPP leaders were also present on the occasion.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari ar­rived Naudero (Larkana) on Monday to observe 44th mar­tyrdom anniversary of former prime minister and found­er Chairman of Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto which will be held on April 4, 2023 (Tuesday).

He arrived at Mohenjo-daro Airport where President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, MPA Suhail Ahmed Siyal and others received the Chairman PPP. On April 4 (Tuesday), the main event of the anniversary will be held at Naudero House, where af­ter Quran recitation and Iftar would be observed.

Foreign Minister and Chair­man Pakistan People’s Par­ty Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the workers on the occasion.

While talking to report­ers, Foreign Minister Bilaw­al Bhutto Zardari expressed concerns that the country could face a ‘martial law or an emergency-like situation’ due to the constitutional cri­sis that might occur if the Su­preme Court does not consti­tute a larger bench to hear the PTI’s petition against the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone polls to the Punjab Assembly.

“My concern is that if a larg­er bench is not constituted then such a constitutional cri­sis will be born that God for­bid martial law or emergen­cy-type situation [could be] imposed again on Pakistan,” FM Bilawal said and acknowl­edged that he was making ‘a big statement.’ Bilawal, whose media talk came after the top court reserved its verdict, said there was still time for every­one to “come back to their senses”.

He said that the institutions’ conduct should benefit the nation and “for that, it is nec­essary that our honourable judges form a full court to an­swer this important question [regarding the election date].”

Bilawal said the impact of a decision by “three individu­als” would be different from that of a larger bench, urg­ing the apex court to consider the prevalent situation in the country.