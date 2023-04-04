Share:

MARDAN - According to Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Abd-ur-Rehman, the district administration distributed free flour bags to 200,305 families on Monday.

“The process of distributing free flour in the district is proceeding smoothly,” he said in an interview with The Nation. The Deputy Commissioner went on to say that at the start of Ramadan when the process of free flour distribution began, the district administration set up a mega point at the Sports Complex. He claimed that people did not wait their turn and that everyone wanted to get their hands on the flour out of turn, causing a crowd to form at the Sports Complex.

He claimed that due to the rush on the sports complex and other issues, the district administration has decided to distribute free flour at the village council level. He also stated that quotas had been assigned to over 403 flour dealers in various VCs of the districts and that 403 points had been established in the Mardan district for the distribution of free flour. The Deputy Commissioner also stated that the flour mill distributed 129 bags of 10 kg/bag flour to quota holders.

However, he added that this quota is reduced based on production. He also stated that some dealers keep people’s identity cards and later upload them into the system, but they do not give free flour or give the ID card owner a limited number of bags. He went on to say that he had received a complaint about some dealers using voter lists in this regard.

The deputy commissioner, however, added that the district administration strictly enforced these rules and took strict action against corrupt elements. He also stated that after receiving complaints, the district administration cancelled quotas for some dealers. He claimed that the district administration was doing everything possible to help the people. He also stated that the district administration would provide free flour to over four lakh families during the holy month of Ramadan.