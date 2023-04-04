Share:

PARIS - A French government minister has sparked outrage after she posed for the cover of Playboy magazine. Marlene Schiappa, the minister for the social economy, was fully clothed for the shoot. It will appear on the cover of the April edition in France. But the move has drawn the ire of both her political opponents and colleagues.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told Ms Schiappa that her decision “was not at all appropriate, especially in the current period.” In recent weeks France has seen a series of violent clashes between police and striking workers, who are angry at President Emmanuel Macron’s planned pension changes. His proposals would raise the retirement age by two years to 64. Prime Minister Borne’s criticism was echoed by Green MP and fellow women’s rights activist Sandrine Rousseau, who questioned the timing of the move.

The pictures will be accompanied by an interview on women’s rights. On Saturday, Ms Schiappa defended her decision to appear in the magazine, writing on Twitter: “Defending the right of women to do what they want with their desire: everywhere and all the time. In France, women are free. Whether it annoys the retrogrades and hypocrites or not.”