LAHORE - In his capacity as the Chancel­lor, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday ap­proved several important sum­maries related to different uni­versities. According to details, the governor approved 25 per cent special allowance 2021 for em­ployees from grade 01 to grade 19 of Sahiwal University. He appoint­ed Prof.Dr. Masood Sadiq, Act­ing Vice Chancellor/ Professor of Pediatrics Cardiology as Pro Vice Chancellor of University of Child Health Sciences.

The governor approved amend­ments in Abdus Salam School of Mathematical Sciences Statutes 2003 regarding eligibility crite­ria and terms and conditions for the post of Director General. Fur­thermore, as the Patron, the gov­ernor nominated Khalid Waleed Khan, Advocate Supreme Court and Huma Fakhar, Chairperson & Funder Map Services Pvt Ltd. as the Board of Governors of Univer­sity of Chenab, Gujrat for a period of three years.Governor Punjab also approved the amendment in the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad employees (Scale 17 and above) (appointment and conditions of Service) Statues, 1989 for new entry for the post of Bio-Safety Officer. He also ap­proved and signed the minutes of the meeting of the Senate of King Edward Medical University. Gov­ernor Punjab further approved the Regularization Service Rules 2023 of King Edward Medical Uni­versity Employees.

Governor Punjab also approved the special allowance for the em­ployees of KEMU. In addition; he also approved the nomination of syndicate members of the Uni­versity of Veterinary and Animal Sciences for a period of three years. Among them are Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha, Vice Chancellor, Education University, Dr. Khalid Naeem Khawaja,Adjunct Profes­sor Animal Genetics & Biotech, PIASA, NARC, Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Kausar Malik, Director Center of Excellence Molecular Biology, Lahore, Dr. Kanwal Amin, Vice Chancellor, Home Economics Uni­versity Lahore and Prof. Dr, Haf­sa Zaneb, Chairperson Anatomy. And the Histology Department, Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Lahore.