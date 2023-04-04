Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday said the coalition government was not shying away from contesting the elec­tions but rather taking exceptions of holding separate elections in the prov­inces (Punjab and KP), adding the said exercise would lead to uncertainty in the country. Talking to the media out­side the Supreme Court’s building, the federal minister said at present the situ­ation had become controversial.

Sherry stated that the controversy was that ” a minority bench of the Su­preme Court was converted into a ma­jority bench and making decisions. The four judges who did not agree with the suo motu proceedings had been excluded from the bench bench”. She said that no one wanted the courts to be “controversial”. “If we are not made part of the court proceedings, then how will we hear its proceedings? Only one political party has been made a party in this matter, whereas repeated requests by political parties in this regard have not been accepted,” she added.