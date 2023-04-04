Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal govern­ment on Monday re­moved Registrar Su­preme Court Ishrat Ali, a grade-22 officer of Pa­kistan Administrative Services, directing him to report back to the Es­tablishment Division.

Ishrat was appoint­ed as Registrar of the Supreme Court in Sep­tember 2022. A noti­fication of the Estab­lishment Division was issued late Monday night about the remov­al after a special meet­ing of the federal cab­inet, in which it was decided to withdraw the services of Regis­trar Supreme Court Ishrat Ali.

The notification said that the services of Ish­rat Ali are withdrawn from the Su­preme Court while following a deci­sion taken by the federal cabinet and same was conveyed to the Establish­ment Division.

According sources, the main reason behind his departure was a circular is­sued by him against a decision made by a three-member bench headed by the senior most judge of the apex court Justice Qazi Faez Isa. It is to be recalled that on Monday, in a development that raised eyebrows of the legal fraternity, Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa challenged the authority of the regis­trar of the apex court who, he said, had no right to annul a judicial order.

In a letter written to the registrar of the Supreme Court, Justice Isa said the chief justice of Pakistan also could not issue any administrative order against a judicial order, and that the registrar’s circular of March 31 was a violation of the judgement of the three-member bench of the Supreme Court.

Justice Isa, further wrote that the registrar should be aware of his con­stitutional responsibility as a senior officer, and that if he knew that the case in question was heard under suo motu No 4/2022 Article 184/3, he should not have issued the circular.

He also advised Registrar Ishrat Ali to leave the charge of the post.

The judge directed the registrar to immediately withdraw the circular and said his behaviour showed that the he was not fit to hold the office.

He emphasised that under Article 175/3, judiciary and administration were completely separate, and the Constitution was enforced on the reg­istrar just like any other citizen of the country.

The letter is copied to the Secretar­ies Cabinet Division, and the Estab­lishment Division.