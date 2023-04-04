Share:

PESHAWAR - Manzoor Afridi, the Minister for Labour, Excise, and Narcotics Control in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has stated that the provincial government desires the rapid development of the merged districts so that the tribal people’s living standards, which have been marginalised for centuries, can be raised to parity with the rest of the nation and they can be fully enabled to contribute to the process of national progress and prosperity. During his brief visit to the Khyber district, he expressed these views to the tribal elite.

During the visit, the residents of the area informed the provincial minister of some of their individual and collective problems, as well as their full cooperation in implementing government policies. Manzoor Afridi stated that the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, correctly referred to the tribals as Pakistan’s sword arms, because on the one hand, the tribals’ patriotism and bravery are undeniable, while on the other hand, they are naturally the protectors of the country’s geographical borders.