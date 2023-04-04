Share:

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah expressed on Tuesday his reservations over the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict regarding the Punjab Assembly elections.

Expressing his thoughts over the apex court’s ruling, Mr Hamdullah said, "With this decision, the political, constitutional, and judicial crises will be increased."

"Is it not better to bring the electoral watchdog into the Supreme Court. It is strange to see that the job of holding elections in Punjab is of the apex court, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it is up to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections," Mr Hamdullah maintained.

He was of the view that in line with today’s verdict, there was a big blow to ECP.