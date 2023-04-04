Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Australia on Monday discussed the existing level of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and exchanged views on enhancing bilateral ties and cooperation in trade, economic and investment fields. Neil Hawkins, High Commissioner of Australia, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division, Monday.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed Neil Hawkins, High Commissioner of Australia, and highlighted the friendly relations between the two countries. The two sides discussed the existing level of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and exchanged views on enhancing bilateral ties and cooperation in trade, economic and investment fields. The finance minister briefed the envoy about the current economic outlook of the country and apprised of pragmatic policy reforms initiated by the government for the socioeconomic uplift of the masses as well as economic progress and development of the country.

The finance minister commended Australian support for relief and rehabilitation of flood affectees in Pakistan. The high commissioner informed that the entire amount pledged by the Australian government had been disbursed. The finance minister apprised the high commissioner of the progress in talks held with the IMF Mission. High Commissioner of Australia, extending greetings on the holy month of Ramazan, shared his views about the deep rooted friendly relations between Pakistan and Australia.

He further shared the willingness to boost the ties further in terms of trade and investment. The envoy also apprised the minister that 100,000 strong Pakistan diaspora and 15,000 Pakistani students in Australia are playing an important role in bringing the two countries closer. The high commissioner also appreciated the policies and programs of the government for socio-economic development and economic growth. He stated that Australia wanted to see Pakistan as a strong, peaceful and prosperous country.