ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to the Ministry of Interior and the federal government in chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s petition against the life-threats after the statement of Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah.

shaA single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of Imran’s petition filed by him following the “threatening” remarks made by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. Besides issuing the notices, the IHC bench also directed the respondents to submit a reply in this matter related to the security of chairman PTI. During the hearing, the IHC Chief Justice asked that whether Imran is being provided security as a former prime minister. At this, PTI chief’s counsel Faisal Farid Advocate replied that Imran’s security as a former PM had been withdrawn.

Then, Justice Aamer asked what the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are for providing security in the case of someone who has received threats to his life. He further said that former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar had withdrawn many security details. However, the IHC CJ added that the ex-CJP had also said that security can be provided if someone’s life is in danger. He directed to check if those SOPs are still in the field or not.

Advocate Farid told the court that the alleged threats are being made by those under whom the police function. Later, the the IHC bench deferred the hearing till April 6 seeking a response from the Interior Ministry and the federation. In his petition, Imran cited Federation of Pakistan through Secretary Ministry of Interior, Inspector General (IG) Police Islamabad, SSP Operations Islamabad, Chief Commissioner ICT and Deputy Commissioner ICT as respondents. Imran stated that the instant petition is filed to seek indulgence of this court against illegal and unlawful action plan by the respondents on the behest of the incumbent Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in abetment with others.

He informed the court that it came to the knowledge of the petitioner that the incumbent Federal Interior Minister has extended direct threats to the petitioner during an interview widely circulated on main stream and social media. His counsel said in the petition, “The increasing popularity of the petitioner amongst the masses has unnerved the incumbent governments to the extent that the sitting Interior Minister on behest of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, his brother Nawaz Sharif and Chief Organiser PML-N Marryum Nawaz and others hurled direct threats to the petitioner on TV and during the referred interview, he with intention to eliminate the petitioner, categorically stated that they (him and his bosses the incumbent Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and other political opponents of the petitioner) have come to the stage where either they or the petitioner will survive and further added that they will go to all extents (to eliminate the petitioner) without considering whether those actions are illegal or undemocratic.” He continued that the threats extended by the Interior Minister amounts into criminal act under the Pakistan Penal Code and hopefully law will take it own course against the criminals separately.

He added, “That the Interior Minister’s direct and naked threats and instructions for implementation have immensely increased the looming danger to the petitioner’s life. The referred threats have created terror and fear amongst the public at large.” Therefore, he prayed to the court to direct the respondents to refrain from their above mentioned nefarious design to take the life of the petitioner and be restrained from arresting the petitioner in order to fulfil their plan in order to meet the end of justice.