PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday reached Anti-terrorism court to seek bail in three cases relating to arson, violence against police, vandalism and Zille Shah murder.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court of Lahore dismissed a plea made by PTI Chairman Imran Khan requesting for exemption from court appearance in arson, violence against police, vandalism and Zille Shah murder cases.

Imran Khan had filed exemption plea in three cases in the anti-terrorism case through his counsel Barrister Salman Safdar. Counsels for Imran Khan said PTI chairman’s case was under trial. They said Judge Ejaz Ahmad Butter of the court concerned was on leave.

They further said that Imran Khan was unable to attend court due to security reasons. They were of the view that due to leave of the judge, Imran’s attendance was not necessary.

Hearing of the case was conducted by duty judge. Counsels for Imran Khan said he was facing severe security threats.

The court inquired from the PTI lawyers that whether Imran Khan will attend the court or not. The lawyers said that two former prime ministers had been assassinated. They requested the court to give them time till 1:30 pm so that PTI chief could attend the court.

The judge said that PTI chief should attend court till 11:00 am when it will resume hearing of the case. The court said if PTI chairman could not attend court, it will decide the case accordingly. The court remarked that only those people who attend the court are given relief.

Meanwhile, the ATC, due to non-appearance in court, rejected interim bail plea of PTI leader Hammad Azhar.