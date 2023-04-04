Share:

In connection with the Supreme Court’s (SC) declaration that the elections in Punjab will now be held on May 14, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran welcomed on Tuesday the verdict.

Sources privy to the development said PTI stalwart Fawad Chaudhry had contacted the deposed premier after the apex court announced the verdict. Mr Chaudhry briefed Mr Khan over the matter. Commending the SC’s decision, Mr Khan said, "The apex court had protected the constitution."

Asking the nation to gear up for the Punjab Assembly elections, Mr Khan made it clear that his party was standing by the court’s decision.

As per the sources, Mr Khan was likely to address the nation tonight.

Earlier today, the SC declared the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding delay in elections in Punjab null and void, ordering polls on May 14.

Apex court's three-member bench, headed by Chief Justiece Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, issued the unanimous verdict reserved on Monday after hearing arguments from parties concerned. It also ruled that the ECP carried out an unconstitutional act by delaying the polls.