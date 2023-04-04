Share:

Federal cabinet on Tuesday rejected the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s (SCP) verdict directing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab on May 14.

It comes in response to the decision of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial led three-member bench, comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar, invalidating the ECP’s order of holding off the elections until October 8.

The cabinet shared the stance at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif where it was of the view that the verdict had been issued by a minority-ruled (3-2) bench, sources said. “The decision is inapplicable and has been issued in contravention of the constitution”, sources added.

The cabinet also vowed to, sources said, raise the matter at different forums.