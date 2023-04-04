Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Mon­day said inadequate investment in human capital was an impor­tant issue that needed to be ad­dressed by the institutional and political leadership.

“Institutional and political leadership owes it to the nation to sober up, unite & deliver,” he wrote on Twitter.

The president regretted that the real issues of the country had taken a back seat in the current situation.

“These are the real issues of my country, but they have taken a remote back seat in the cur­rent hysteria,” he said.

He stressed the role of institu­tions and politicians to get unit­ed and deliver. President Alvi also shared an article published in a national daily based on the data of the World Bank and Pak­istan Human Capital Review.

Low human capital invest­ments will limit the realisation of Pakistan’s ambition to be­come an upper-middle-income country by 2047, says a new World Bank report.

Pakistan’s Human Capital In­dex (HCI) value of 0.41 is low in both absolute and relative terms; lower than the South Asia average of 0.48, with Bangla­desh at 0.46 and Nepal at 0.49.

“If Pakistan continues on its current trajectory in human capital development, its GDP per capita would grow overall by a mere 18 percent through 2047, the 100th anniversary of its founding, according to the Paki­stan Human Capital Review.