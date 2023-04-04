Share:

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would rule in whole of Pakistan.

Addressing media persons outside the apex court building, Mr Qureshi said the Supreme Court’s ruling was a defeat for followers of doctrine of necessity and Justice Munir. He congratulated Imran Khan and lawyers’ community on the success of rule of law.

The PTI vice chairman also felicitated the nation on the case victory. He said the apex court had buried the doctrine of necessity while directing the ECP to fulfill its responsibility and ensure transparent elections.

Mr Qureshi extended an invitation to all political parties in Pakistan to come together and collaborate for defusing tension and creating a peaceful atmosphere in the country.

He asked the party leaders and workers to go to their respective constituencies and start preparations for elections.

He said Imran Khan was attacked. Mudslinging was done on him. But he never yielded to anyone. He said it was ironic that Bhutto’s grandson was threatening about martial law. He said emergency was buried, doctrine of necessity buried and constitution held supreme by the apex court.

He said courts gave verdicts against the PTI but they did not hurl threats on judges.