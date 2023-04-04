Share:

ATTOCK - Kamra Cantonment Board (KACB) Executive Officer Faeem Ali has said that a uniform taxation policy is being launched in coordination with all stake holders. Talking to media persons, he said that 18 out of 27 shops of the mini plaza were given clearance to start business activities.

He said that the pace of construction work of causeway near Jatial on GT road, Taja Baja along with mini plaza has also been accelerated to avert any flooding situation in future. He said the national highways authority has also extended its due share for construction of this project. He said that the civic affairs of the cantonment board Kamra under clean Kamra mission were also kicked off to make the cantonment pollution free with the cooperation of all elected representatives and general public.

The well equipped sanitary squad has also been deployed within the limits of Kamra cantonment board to collect garbage on door to door basis.