Share:

Peshawar - Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Monday chaired a meeting to review progress on the e-procurement system.

The e-procurement system is an online platform that aims to increase transparency and accountability in public procurement and contract awards.

The KP government is implementing the system to ensure that the procurement process is fair and open to all qualified bidders, reducing the possibility of corruption and malpractice. During the meeting, the Chief Secretary expressed satisfaction over the progress made by the e-procurement system and its potential to bring about significant improvements in the procurement process. He emphasised the need for all concerned departments to fully embrace the system and ensure its successful implementation. He said that the system is an important step toward promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance in public procurement.