In a dramatic incident Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, the Federal Law Minister, was denied entry to the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

A video of the incident that went viral on social media shows the law minister arguing with Islamabad police officers stationed outside the court.

According to reports, Senator Tarar arrived at the Supreme Court to attend a hearing but was stopped by the police officers. The reason for his denial of entry is still unclear, but the police officers can be heard in the video insisting that the law minister cannot enter.

The video shows Senator Tarar engaging in a heated argument with the police officers.

The incident soon caught the attention of senior police officials. One senior police officer can be heard in the video telling the policemen to let the federal law minister go.

After this, Senator Tarar was finally allowed to enter the Supreme Court.