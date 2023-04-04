Share:

WASHINGTON - Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is in court in Washington, DC, to testify in the corruption trial of former Fugee Prakazrel “Pras” Michel. Rapper Mr Michel, 50, is accused of taking money from a fugitive Malaysian tycoon, Jho Low, to carry out a political influence campaign in the US.

He denies charges including conspiracy and witness tampering. Mr DiCaprio, 48, is not accused of wrongdoing and is appearing as a witness. Authorities believe financier Mr Low used his vast resources to try to curry favour among celebrities including Mr DiCaprio and model Miranda Kerr. The actor’s 2013 film Wolf of Wall Street was partially funded by a firm tied to Mr Low.

Bloomberg previously reported that Mr Low was “especially generous” with Mr DiCaprio and donated a $3.2m (£2.5m) work of art by Picasso to his charity, in addition to a $9.2m piece from Jean-Michel Baquiat. Mr DiCaprio reportedly later turned those items and others received from Mr Low over to authorities.