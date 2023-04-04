Share:

In connection with an apparent victory for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Tuesday that the masses will give a befitting reply to the incumbent government if it attacked Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Elahi, while commending the apex court’s decision, said, "With the SC’s ruling, the prestige of our judiciary has been boosted. The celebrations are underway today not only in the country, but also abroad."

"The SC’s verdict is a victory for the constitution. The CJ has protected the SC, constitution, and democracy in terms of announcing the Punjab Assembly elections on May 14. The doctrine of the necessity has been buried today," he maintained.

Heaping praise on the CJP, Mr Elahi said, "The CJ proved himself as the true custodian of the constitution."