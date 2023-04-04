Share:

chitral - a grand meeting of local people of Union council Koh was held at Safdar house Morilasht village to discuss the re-construction of the Boni-chitral road, excessive load shedding of electricity, and unfair distribution of free flour to the residents of the area. the elders of the area demanded the construction of the Boni chitral road, the supply of electricity, and the distribution of free ramadan flour packages to the residents. an important meeting of the elders of Union council Koh, a chitral suburb, was held in Mori lasht, according to details, and was presided over by Sharif hussain, chairman. representatives from all political and religious parties, as well as elected councillors, Nazims, chairmen, and social workers, attended the meeting.

Haji Safdar Ali Akash and other speakers at the meeting expressed concern that construction work on the Boni Chitral road had begun but had now ceased, leaving the road in ruins. according to them, the National highway authority (Nha) also removed the blacktopping (coal tar) from this road, which was built by a chinese construction company 38 years ago and was made of very strong coal tar, but the road was left incomplete after that.

they claimed that the Nha contractor removed the strong coal tar (blacktopping) even from areas where they had done no work on the road, such as openings, paving, protective walls, or expansion, and that the contractor removed the coal tar solely to collect money. According to the speakers, a 108-megawatt hydropower plant was built in Golain at a cost of billions of rupees, but the survey was incorrect at the time, and after construction, it was discovered that this power plant can only generate 15 megawatts of electricity. they claimed that the surrounding area is completely dark. they claimed that the Prime Minister’s free Ramadan flour had not yet been distributed in this area.